Is July Chicago’s hottest month and December the coldest?

Dear Tom,A lot of heat records you cite are from the mid-1950s, a decade in which I was in grade school. How does that period in that pre-A/C era stack up?Frank Stachyra Oak ParkDear Frank,The 1950s produced some of Chicago's hottest summers, including four in a row from 1952-55. In most of those summers, the season's first 90s came in May, with the last ones occurring in September and even early October. In 1953, a notable late-season heat wave began Aug. 24 and lasted until Sept. 3. During that 11-day span, high temperatures clustered in the middle and upper 90s, but the heat peaked Sept. 1-2 with back-to-back 101s. Ten consecutive record highs were tied or broken between Aug. 25 and Sept. 3, and nearly 70 years later, not a single one has been exceeded. When ranking 90-degree plus days, since 1871, five of the city’s top eight years occurred during the 1950s.