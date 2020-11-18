Is it true that Chicago’s weather is becoming more extreme?

Dear Tom,

It seems Chicago’s weather is becoming more extreme.

Sprigs Martin, Chicago

Dear Sprigs,

Your suspicion that extreme weather is occurring with increasing frequency is a conjecture that we hear often, but is not supported by an analysis of past weather records. One thing is certain: We are most influenced by recent weather events at the cost of a balanced historical perspective. That is not to say new weather records will never be set. Old records are occasionally broken, but when we dig through historical weather records we find that, most of the time, we’ve been there before. Some explanations for the belief that weather is now more extreme: better worldwide communication, heightened public awareness of extreme weather and larger populations in weather vulnerable areas.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction