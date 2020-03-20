Dear Tom,
I heard that back in the 70s a tornado hit President Ford’s motorcade. Is that true?
Patrick Selz
Dear Patrick,
Pretty much. During the early afternoon on March 12, 1976, an F-2 tornado cut a 17-mile path of destruction across the Chicago area from Northlake to Wilmette. The twister, which killed two and injured 66, heavily damaged Chicago’s Northwest Side, including areas around O’Hare Airport. The storm made national headlines when it passed within one-quarter of a mile of the motorcade of President Gerald Ford, who was in town campaigning for the upcoming presidential election. Ford was back in town a few days later, this time assessing the damage and declaring the region a federal disaster area.
Is it true that a tornado hit President Ford’s motorcade in the 1970s?
Dear Tom,