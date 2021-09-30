Dear Tom,
Is it true that 90 percent of tornadoes occur in the United States?
Greg Iotoah, Chicago
Dear Greg,
While it is true that this country experiences more tornadoes than anywhere else in the world, the actual figure is closer to 75 percent. The right combination of atmospheric and geographic conditions (warmth and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, mid-level dry air subsiding from the Rockies, cold Canadian air and powerful mid-latitude jet streams, all on a collision course) make the Great Plains the tornado capital of the world, but at least 40 other countries have experienced significant tornadoes. The world’s deadliest tornadoes have occurred in Bangladesh, where at least 12 tornadoes have killed more than the U.S.’s deadliest tornado, which caused 695 deaths.
Is it true that 90 percent of tornadoes occur in the United States?
Dear Tom,