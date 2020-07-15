Dear Tom,
Is it possible to reach national record high or low temperatures in Chicago?
David Lorkiewicz Berwyn
Dear David,
While certainly not impossible, it is highly unlikely. The National Weather Service compiles a daily list of the nation’s extremes, and although Chicago has come close, it has never registered the nation’s highest or lowest reading. When the city’s temperatures challenge for national honors, other cities invariably register a more extreme value. On March 21, 2012, when Chicago established an unseasonable record high temperature of 87 that ranked among the nation’s warmest, but it was 91 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Even under the most extreme weather, Chicago doesn’t register as the Midwest’s hottest or coldest. When the city recorded its all-time low of 27 below zero on Jan. 20, 1985, it was minus 31 in Kenosha.
