Dear Tom,
Is it possible to get lake-effect rain just as there is lake-effect snow?
—Will Roberts, Bolingbrook
Dear Will,
Lake-effect rain does occur, though not as often as lake-effect snow. Lake-effect precipitation —rain or snow—results when several criteria are met. They occur when air whose temperature is at least 20 degrees colder than the surface lake water temperature blows over the water of the Great Lakes. That air is strongly warmed and picks up a sufficient amount of moisture, is chilled to its saturation temperature and finally deposits that moisture as precipitation. Summer air temperatures are rarely 20 degrees colder than lake water temperatures and so lake-effect rain rarely occurs then. But in October or November, when air temp criteria are met, lake-effect rain can occur.
Dear Tom,