Is it possible to determine the temperature by counting the chirps of crickets? You bet!

Dear Tom,

I have heard that it’s possible to determine the temperature by counting the chirps of crickets.

Fred Commertsten

Dear Fred,

There really is a way to accurately determine the temperature by counting the chirps of crickets. A number of entomological studies have been conducted on tree crickets, the ones capable of temperature measurement. Here is the formula: Count the number of chirps in 15 seconds, then add 39. The result is the air temperature in degrees Fahrenheit.

That this works at all has to do with the insect’s metabolism, which speeds up as temperatures warm, increasing the number of chirps in the process. Tree crickets are so sensitive that they even have been able to react to the minor cooling that occurs when a cloud passes in front of the sun.

