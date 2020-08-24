Dear Tom,

Is it possible for the two tropical cyclones Gulf to combine to make a “super” storm?



Thanks,

Bob Kerr

Plainfield

Dear Bob,

When two tropical cyclones get close to each other (less than 1,000 miles), they do not collide, but rather rotate around each other cyclonically (counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere,) a result of the Fujiwhara effect. This motion is named after Japanese meteorologist Sakuhei Fujiwhara, who described it in a 1921 paper dealing. Think of it as the interaction of two magnets with the same poles approaching each other. A classic example of the Fujiwhara effect took place in August 1995, when Tropical Storm Iris was interacting with Hurricane Humberto. With time, the storms often drift apart and move their separate ways. However, if one storm is significantly stronger, it may eventually absorb the other into its circulation.