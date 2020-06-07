Dear Tom,
Is it possible for the heat index to be lower than the actual temperature?
Rich Escallier, Huntley
Dear Rich,
It certainly is, and it occurs when high temperatures are accompanied by low dew points. Even though the desert is extremely hot, arid conditions keep the heat index lower than the temperature. In 2017, Phoenix reached 119 degrees, but the dew point was only 37. This generated a relative humidity of 6 percent and a heat index of 111; still dangerous, but eight degrees lower than the temperature. Chicago’s peak heat index occurred during the city’s deadly 1995 heat wave, when Midway Airport’s 106-degree temperature combined with a stifling 81-degree dew point to generate a heat index of 125. The world’s highest heat index of 178 occurred at Dhahran, Saudi Arabia with a temperature of 108 and a dew point of 95.
