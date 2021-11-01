Dear Tom,

I just moved to Chicago from the Phoenix, Arizona area. Is it possible during a rain that it can be very foggy at the same time?

Tom Patterin,

Winnetka

Dear Tom,

Fog often accompanies rain in the central and east portions of the United States, and also in the coastal Pacific northwest. Rain, especially long duration rain not associated with thunderstorms, greatly moistens the air. Even though fog might not be present at the initiation of the rain, the air gradually becomes moist enough to produce fog. But if the surface air is very dry, as it often is in desert areas and much of the West, rain, especially thunderstorm rain, will frequently not be accompanied by fog. Dense fog can accompany rain in the winter when the ground is snow-covered, and the temperature and dew point climb above 32 degrees.