Is humid air lighter or heavier than dry air?

Moderate flooding is forecast on the Fox River from McHenry to Algonquin and the Illinois River at LaSalle. Minor flooding continues on the Fox River south of Algonquin, along with segments on the Des Plaines River at Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines and at Shelby on the Kankakee River. Rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana with a few exceptions are in a slowly falling mode.

Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings and Advisories are depicted on the headlined map in light green with current stages (as of 7AM CDT this Monday morning) and flood forecasts below in the Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.