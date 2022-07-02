Dear Tom,

I have recently heard about an “inland hurricane” in northern Wisconsin. Is such a thing possible? Please give some information.

Mildred Packston, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Dear Mildred,

Other than a hurricane that has moved onshore and is weakening, there is no such meteorological term as an “inland hurricane,” but the remnants of dissipated hurricanes have on occasion moved across Wisconsin. The low pressure system that was the remnant of Hurricane Carla did so in September, 1961. It never produced hurricane strength winds. It is true, however, that other kinds of storms can generate winds of hurricane force. Thunderstorms sometimes organize into large complexes, or into systems called derechos which can generate mostly straight-line winds in excess of 100 mph, but these are not of tropical origin.