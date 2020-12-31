Is 2020 close to setting a “calendar-year” least-snowfall record for Chicago?

Ice accumulation combined with snow will make for extremely hazardous travel and outdoor activities across our area New Years Day. Another Winter Storm is expected to spread freezing rain and sleet across most of northern and central Illinois and Indiana Friday, changing over to accumulating 1 to 3-inches of snow before departing east. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from mid-morning Friday until late Friday evening for much of the Chicago area.

A deepening center of low pressure will move northeast out of Texas, tracking up the Ohio River Valley Friday, spreading rain to the north of the approaching system. With temperatures in our area hovering in the upper 20s and lower 30s, the precipitation falling here is expected to be primarily freezing rain and sleet initially Friday morning into the afternoon, mixing with and changing over to a wet snow and ending from the west later in the day Friday/Friday evening as the low pressure pulls away to the east.