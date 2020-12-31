Dear Tom,
Is 2020 close to setting a “calendar-year” least-snowfall record for Chicago?
Thanks,
Mike Thomas
Oak Park
Dear Mike,
Snowfall is almost always calculated for the fall through spring cold season spanning portions of two years, but an annual snowfall total can be easily calculated. Despite our current snow drought that has produced just 2.8 inches since October, the city’s total 2020 snowfall closed out at 28.0 inches, ranking as the city’s 35th least snowy year out of 136, dating back to 1885. The 2020 snow total was buoyed by January-April that produced 24.5 inches of snow, led by February’s 8.8 inches. The city’s least snowy years occurred back-to-back with 8.3 inches in 1922, preceded by 9.7 inches in 1921. The greatest annual snowfall occurred in 1978 with 95.3 inches, far outpacing runner-up 2014 that logged 69.8 inches.