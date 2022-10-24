Satellite imagery late Monday showed a cloud mass churning over the southern High Plains. This system is forecast to curve northeastward to near Detroit by Wednesday morning. As it does, interaction with a corridor of moisture-bearing south winds will result in widespread showers and t-storms from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes. Much of the Chicago area has been moisture-starved since mid-September. It is likely most locations will tally rainfall amounts of 1 to 2”. Officially, this would be the heaviest single-day rain total for the city since 1.45” fell on September 11th. Since this past Friday, temps have averaged nearly 20 degrees above normal. This remarkable stretch of late season warmth will end Tuesday as clouds and rain limit highs to more seasonable upper 50s and low 60s. Similar readings are expected into the upcoming weekend.

