- Deepening Low pressure and the associated cold front will move into the Plains out of the Rockies.
- Unseasonably warm moist flow will sweep north out of the western Gulf into the plains ahead of the advancing low pressure/cold front – giving afternoon high temps in the 80s across this area along with increasing humidity.
- A low-level 3 to 6,000-ft jet of 40 to 65 mph strong converging southerly winds will flow north into Oklahoma/Iowa.
- An upper-level 30,000-ft jet stream sporting winds up to 140 mph will swing south over the Rockies and then north and east across the plains–where the upper jet splits to the north and east, an area of diverging air aloft over Iowa/southern Minnesota combines with the converging/lifting air below to create extremely unstable atmospheric conditions
Ingredients falling into place for a Severe Storm Outbreak in the central plains Sunday evening
by: WGN-TV Weather Team
