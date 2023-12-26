Wednesday’s clouds and sprinkles are to build into more widespread rain overnight and Thursday
- ONLY ONE MONTH IN 2023 (MARCH) FINISHED WITH A BELOW NORMAL TEMP and only 0.2 degrees BELOW NORMAL. The warming was most pronounced in the winter months.
2023 TEMPS HAVE BEEN QUITE SOMETHING IN CHICAGO: Obscured by the ups and downs in temps which occur over the course of ANY YEAR here is the MAGNITUDE OF 2023’s WARMTH here in Chicago:
- TO DATE: 2023 is running a eye-catching 2.7 degrees ABOVE NORMAL — QUITE A DEPARTURE FOR A FULL YEAR — with an average temp of 54.4 degrees. That places 2023 in among the warmest 2% of years since 1871. And if we look at the HIGH TEMPS in 2023 to date, 2023 ranks 2nd warmest placing high temps for the year among the top 1.3% of annual high temps in the 153 years since 1871.
- What’s more, the NOAA Midwestern Regional Climate Center indicates THE PAST 2 YEARS rank 4th warmest of the past 153 years here in Chicago with a temp surplus over the past years of 1.4 degrees.
- And we’re not alone with the 2023 warmth. The vast majority of the Lower 48, virtually all of Canada and of the northern hemisphere as a whole have temps running above normal.
- And check out December 2023 northern hemispheric temp departures, and you see how incredibly warm the month has been compared to the most recent 30-year smoothed averages.
CHECK OUT CHICAGO’S TEMPS AND TEMP DEPARTURES EACH MONTH IN 2023:
BLIZZARD IN THE PLAINS CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEATHER ADVISORIES AND WARNINGS HAVE SPILLED INTO TUESDAY, INCLUDING BLIZZARD WARNINGS FROM EASTERN COLORADO INTO WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA, NEBRASKA AND KANSAS
- The Earth Story STORM IS CAUGHT UP IN AN ATMOSPHERIC BLOCKING PATTERN TUESDAY which is inhibiting its drift across the central U.S. The system is centered Tuesday over Kansas and a mammoth upper air low pressure— within which cold, unstable air is situated — sits on the Nebraska/Kansas border but is draped from the eastern Rockies across the Plains and into the Midwest. Thanks to the blocking, the system is ONLY slowly drifting eastward. Its impact on Chicago’s weather (clouds and sporadic light precip) is to extend into Thursday.
- It’s THAT WINTER STORM which swept unseasonably warm air into Chicago and the Midwest Christmas Day while walloping the Plains and east slopes of the Rockies with a blizzard. Wind gusts topped 60 mph and snow accumulated as much as 10″ in sections of the Plains. Wind gusts continue across the western Plains Tuesday
- HERE ARE SOME 48-HOUR SNOWFALLS measured by COCORAHS volunteer weather observers from Colorado and southern Wyoming into Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota. Accumulations of ice were reported in sections of the eastern Dakotas, western Iowa north into western Minnesota Christmas Day.