Dear Tom,

In the southern hemisphere, do tornadoes rotate clockwise or counterclockwise? —Kenneth Green Northbrook

Dear Kenneth,

Tornadoes do occur in the Southern Hemisphere, albeit at a greatly reduced frequency than in the Northern Hemisphere, primarily because it includes the U.S., which hosts about 75 percent of the world’s twisters. Some Southern Hemisphere locations that have reported tornadoes include Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil. Nearly all of the Northern Hemisphere twisters rotate cyclonically, or counterclockwise, though on rare occasions anticyclonic tornadoes have been documented. South of the equator, twisters rotate clockwise, but like their Northern Hemisphere counterparts, there are undoubtedly a few that rotate cyclonically.