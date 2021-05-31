Dear Tom,

If the Tri-State tornado occurred on March 18, 2021 instead of 1925, what do you think the death toll would have been instead of the 695 that perished?

Thanks, C.H. “Chas” Hague

Dear C.H.

The Tri-State Tornado of March 18, 1925 struck without warning. The nation’s first tornado warning was not issued until 1948, and to avoid panic, the Weather Bureau could not even use the term tornado until 1938. The tornadic supercell would have been visible on Doppler radar, producing a definitive tornadic signature. Warnings would be issued in advance of the initial touchdown, and storm would be covered live on TV and social media as it sped along is 219-mile track . While the physical damage would still occur, the death toll would have been drastically lower, especially since the storm occurred during the day when people were able to hear and heed the warnings.