The mosquito niche refers to the specific ecological and environmental conditions in which mosquitoes thrive, and play a role in ecosystems. Climate change significantly impacts the conditions for mosquito survivability and roaming. Higher temps speed up their life cycles, increasing reproduction rates while extended warm seasons allow mosquitoes to expand their geographical range, bringing diseases to new areas.

Mosquitoes are known vectors of diseases like malaria, dengue, and Zika, and understanding their niche is crucial for disease management and ecological balance.

As climate change induces more extreme weather events, such as heavy rainfall or droughts, mosquito populations can fluctuate, affecting the transmission of disease. Nearly half a billion more people could be at risk for contracting mosquito-borne diseases such as yellow fever and Zika in the next 30 years as a result of climate change, according to research conducted by the University of Florida.

The “niche range” of mosquitos

Another interesting article from Indiana Public Media on a recent study by the University of Florida and the Ministry of Health in Ecuador, looks at how the areas in which climate conditions where mosquitoes are able to survive and roam is to change by 2050. One of the interesting findings is the altitude at which mosquitos are able to survive will increase, as warming continues. Though the study focuses on Ecuador, the study notes 700-million annually contract mosquito-born diseases globally. Check out the article here: https://indianapublicmedia.org/…/the-epidemiological…

