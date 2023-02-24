GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here!

Dear Tom,

I heard that Minneapolis was supposed to be hit with a record-breaking snowfall. Did it happen?

Bryan Wilkerson

Dear Bryan,

While the Twin Cities are still digging out from a nearly 15-inch snowfall, the recent storm fell far short of the two-foot plus totals that some forecasters were talking about. Minneapolis is no stranger to big snowstorms, and this latest storm, though potent, did not even break into the city’s top 10 snowstorms. Believe it or not, the city’s all-time biggest snowstorm did not occur in winter but over the Halloween period. The amazing storm occurred from October 31-November 2, 1991 bringing 28.4 inches to Minneapolis as well as record snowfall to other parts of Minnesota. Duluth was buried by 36.9 inches, the largest snowstorm total in Minnesota history.