Hurricane Sally still intensifying as it nears Louisiana coast

Tropical Storm Sally’s has been elevated to a hurricane and it is still intensifying.

The storm’s undergone rapid intensification, a trend noted more frequently with tropical cyclones across the planet in this era of warmer ocean temps.

Hurricane Sally’s winds have increased to 90 mph and the storm is now predicted to crash ashore Tuesday with winds of at least 105 mph. NHC forecasters are warning additional adjustments on predicted strength may occur in afternoon forecast.

Check out this Eglin AFB WSR-88D Doppler radar animation of Sally on which indications of an eye closing off are evident.

Not only have cloud tops cooled and “hot towers” been noted indicating strong updrafts and indicators of a rapidly development tropical cyclone. They appear as the dark colored blotches you see in this “sandwich” format color enhanced GOES-16 weather satellite animation.

Also, check out the lightning Sally has been producing.

Hurricane Sally goes boom.



Jam-packed with lightning this morning. pic.twitter.com/1rs9ch1FHE — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 14, 2020

Hurricane Sally’s wind field is impressive as indicated in this windy.com animation:

This storm is to sweep a life-threatening storm surge of up to 11 ft. onto the coastline in Louisiana, warns the National Hurricane Center, and hurricane warnings extend across the New Orleans metro area.

An interesting note by the National Hurricane Center’s newest Senior Hurricane Specialist Eric Blake which points to the rapid intensification of Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Nana and Sally–each 2020 tropical cyclones which intensified rapidly as they approached land. Blake makes the point that analyses of the severity of a hurricane season, which often look at the overall Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) values–which depend a great deal in how long storms survive—don’t fully take into account the rapidly developing though shorter lived storms, have have immense impact on the populations they impact.