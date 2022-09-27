Dear Tom,

Hurricane Fiona made a landfall in Nova Scotia. How rare is that?

Thanks, Darryl H. Tinley Park

Dear Darryl,

A post-tropical Fiona made landfall on September 24 in eastern Nova Scotia with 90 mph winds and 50-foot waves, and just might be the strongest storm to ever make a Canadian landfall. Power was entirely out across Prince Edward Island. However, hurricane affecting the Canadian Maritimes are not as rare as you might think. Their North Atlantic location puts the area directly in the path of northward moving tropical cyclones that skirt the East Coast of the U.S. According to Environment Canada, Newfoundland leads all of Canada with a tropical cyclone impact every 1.4 years followed by Nova Scotia with an encounter every 2.4 years. Most of the storms hitting Newfoundland are in a decaying mode, a result of the surrounding cold water. However, one of the deadliest Atlantic hurricanes on record hit eastern Newfoundland on Sept. 9, 1775. More than 4,000 sailors perished in the storm that brought 20- to 30-foot seas to the area.