- Friday’s morning’s Chicago area haze (and dense fog) isn’t just Canadian wildfire smoke—Chicago air qualities are actually marginally less onerous than Thursday thanks to the Thursday afternoon thunderstorms in and nearby. The Friday haze is the product of an influx of muggy tropical air and 70+degree dew points. Another severe weather outbreak expected downstate Friday
- It’s been DENSE WILDFIRE SMOKE off Canada’s tragic and record wildfires which has shrouded the Chicago area slashing visibilities, often to a mile or two (and lower) in recent days. But, Friday’s hazy pall is as much a product of humid tropical air as it is smoke.
- Make NO mistake. Air qualities Friday will win NO AWARDS in Chicago, but at least the air quality here is better than in Washington DC, New York, Toronto and Montreal and the AQI readings are half what they were yesterday.
- We can thank Thursday afternoon’s thunderstorms which helped “MIX” the air, thinning out smoke and pollution concentrations even as the storm’s downpours (where they occurred) and acting to precipitate particulate out some of the particulates in the smoky, overly polluted air mass which had taken up residence here the past 3 days.
- Cool lake breezes will come ashore Friday along Lake Michigan, generating a shallow temp inversion which will inhibit the mixing of air which so often thins aerosol and particulate concentrations. So Chicago’s air is HARDLY “pollution free.” But, there HAS been marginal improvement in air quality.
- The fires which continue to burn—many of them out of control—have had profound impacts on our skyscapes and air qualities in the past month and more. Sixteen of the past 30 days have seen wildfire smoke from Canada impact our area—often with a hazy pall and colorful sunrises and sunset.
CHECK OUT THE AREA OF DENSE FOG ON FRIDAY MORNING WEATHER SATELLITE IMAGERY
- Nighttime “cooling” led to dense fog formation as temps dipped to the dew points, saturating the air mass. The suspended water droplets which resulted took Friday morning visibilities down to fractions of a mile in areas west of Chicago and in sections of northwest Indiana.
- The “Ring of fire” pattern holds—and powerful/severe thunderstorms will rotate around the blisteringly hot air mass to Chicago’s south—threatening another Friday/Friday night severe weather outbreak focused on downstate Illinois and Indiana
JUNE CLOSES ON A HOT NOTE WITH THE 6th OFFICIAL DAY OF 90 DEGREES OR WARMER IN CHICAGO
Normal 90s through June 30th: 5 days
LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE BELOW A YEAR AGO
But, shoreline water temps much warmer than last year
SO MANY LIVE ON AND NEAR OUR COUNTRY’S HURRICANE PRONE COASTLINES, IT CAN TAKE 3 DAYS FOR THAT POPULATION TO EVACUATE THE COASTLINE
- As of 2017 94.7-million Americans live in areas of the country most prone to hurricanes—that’s 29% of the U.S. population, and it represented a 15.3% increase since 2000. Those numbers have only grown, and this makes accurate hurricane forecasts essential. NOAA, parent agency of the national weather service, highlights new technologies being deployed in 2023 to better measure the ocean and atmosphere in and around hurricanes. The goal? to improve forecasts of these dangerous storms