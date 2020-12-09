Dear Tom,

How warm can it be and still snow?

James O’Conner, Des Moines, Iowa

Dear James,

Snow has fallen, though rarely, with temperatures in the 50s. Very dry air is a critical factor for snow to occur when the air temperature is above freezing. Atmospheric freezing levels in the summer can be 12,000 feet or higher, assuring there can be no snow at the ground, but in the winter sub-freezing air can extend down to the surface. However, snowflakes can fall through as much as several hundred feet of above-freezing air without melting if the air is very dry because some snow melts and then evaporates, resulting in evaporative cooling of the air. At Jacksonville, Fla., with a temperature of 53 degrees and with very dry air (dew points in the teens), a burst of rain quickly changed to sleet and snow in the 1970s.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction