How unusual is it for Chicago to get a lot of snow in April?

We asked Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski, who chose a four-inch benchmark as a significant April snowfall total. He found that in the 135 Aprils of record since 1885, the city has recorded at least 4 inches of snow 22 times, most recently, last April which logged 7.9 inches with 5.4 inches on April 14 and 2.5 inches on April 27. The city’s snowiest April dates back to 1938 with 13.6 inches, the bulk of it in a three-day period from April 6-8. Nine inches fell April 6, followed by a 4.5-inch snowfall April 8. The month’s biggest snowstorm was on April 1-2, 1970, when 10.7 inches of heavy, wet snow buried the city.

