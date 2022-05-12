Dear Tom,

Can you tell me how to convert between the Fahrenheit and centigrade temperature scales?

Frannie Marsh, third grade, Oak Brook



Dear Frannie

Two temperature scales, centigrade and Fahrenheit, are in common use in meteorology. Most nations use the centigrade scale, but Fahrenheit remains in use in the United States. The boiling point of water occurs at 212 degrees F and the freezing point at 32 degrees F, and in the centigrade scale those values are 100 degrees and 0 degrees.

Conversion between Fahrenheit and centigrade is governed by the following algebraic formula: F=(9/5)C + 32. To convert from Fahrenheit to centigrade, subtract 32 from the Fahrenheit reading and divide the result by 1.8. To convert from centigrade to Fahrenheit, multiply the centigrade reading by 1.8 and then add 32.

