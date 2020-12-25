Dear Tom,

Last year Christmas was warm with no snow. How often has the Chicago area recorded temperatures above freezing with no snow on Christmas?



Thanks,

Hannah Mathews

Skokie

Dear Hannah,

Christmas 2019 was indeed very mild with a high of 57 degrees, the city’s second warmest on record, runner-up to Christmas 1982’s balmy high of 64. We asked Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski to isolate all Chicago Christmases that had highs above freezing, no snowfall, and no snow on the ground. Wachowski found that dating back 136 years to 1884, when the city’s snow climatology began, there were just 29 Christmases (21 percent) that met all three criteria. The vast majority of these Christmases had highs in the 30s and 40s; seven logged highs in the 50s and just one in the 60s, the singleton 64-degree maximum in 1982.