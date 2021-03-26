Dear Tom,

How often has Mother Nature decided to play an April Fools’ Day joke with snow in the Chicago area? When did it last happen?

Ben G.

Mount Prospect

Dear Ben,

It hasn’t happened often, but Chicagoans have dealt with ten measurable April 1 snowfalls since 1885. It’s been nearly two decades since the last occurrence when 0.9 inches fell in 2002, and nearly 30 years since a more significant 3.7 inches fell in 1993. Nature’s biggest April Fools’ prank occurred in 1970, when the city was hammered by a 10.7-inch snowstorm on April 1-2. Accompanied by thunder and lightning, the heavy, wet snow was piled into large drifts by northeast winds gusting to 52 mph. The weight of the snow caused much damage to trees, shrubs, and power lines. The storm also forced the relocation of the then-annual preseason Cubs-White Sox City Series to Tulsa, Okla.