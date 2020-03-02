How often does it snow on St. Patrick’s Day?

Dear Tom,

A local jewelry store is offering full refunds for Feb. 29 purchases, if it officially snows more than four inches in Chicago on St. Patrick’s Day. How often has this happened?

Ruth M., Naperville



Dear Ruth,

Not very. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the record books, and since the city’s snow climatology began in 1885, measurable snow (0.1”+) has fallen in 18 years, while traces were logged in 29 years. However, only once has snowfall exceeded the four-inch threshold, and that was in 1984 when 4.1 inches fell. Two years fell just shy of the mark with 3.7-inch snowfalls in 1904 and 1965. Traces of snow were logged in 2018, 2017, and 2008 with the city’s last measurable St. Patrick’s Day snows with 0.8 inches in 2004 and 0.6 inches in 2005.