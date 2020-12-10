Dear Tom,

Retailers run promotions for a free early purchase if a certain number of inches of snow falls on Christmas Day. How often does Chicago get at least 3 inches of snow on Christmas or New Years?

Thanks,

Paul Lockwood

Woodstock

Dear Paul,

Those contests are good deals for retailers. Most companies take out an insurance policy that pays off if the snow totals do occur, an expense more than offset by the increased business. Chicago’s snowfall records date back to fall 1884, and over those 136 Christmases, only six (4 percent) have logged three or more inches of snow. The snowiest Christmas was in 1951 with 5.1 inches, followed by 5.0 inches in 1909, 4.3 inches in 1933, 4.0 inches in 1951, 3.9 inches in 1935, and 3.2 inches in 1903. New Year’s Day was similar with five occurrences with the highest accumulation of snow being 5.0 inches in 1918.