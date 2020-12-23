Dear Tom,
I’ve never heard of tornadoes in Australia. Does it have them?
Marshall Crantz
Dear Marshall,
Australian tornadoes were once thought to be rare. The low population density in many regions meant many storms were unreported, a fact that contributed to the erroneous perception. But tornado chasers in Australia (the United States does not have a monopoly on them) have produced stunning photographs of Australian tornadoes. Most Australian tornadoes move from northwest to southeast and, because of Australia’s location in the Southern Hemisphere, tend to spin clockwise, opposite the predominant circulation of U.S. tornadoes. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology tries to issue tornado warnings 30 minutes before these storms strike.
How often do tornadoes occur in Australia?
Dear Tom,