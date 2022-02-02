Dear Tom,

We’ve had a lot of snow since our record-late first- measurable snow on December 28. How much snow fell in the winter with the previous latest first-measurable snow?

–Stephen Verhaeren,Palos Park

Dear Stephen,

Prior to this season, the city’s latest first measurable snowfall occurred on December 20, 2012, when 0.2 inches fell. That snow season of 2012-13 went on to produce a subpar full-season snowfall total of 30.1 inches, well below the city’s current 38.4-inch normal. An in-house study by our WGN meteorologists found that eight out of eight of the city’s latest starting snow seasons, all finished with below-normal snowfall. That being said, more big snowfalls are always possible this season, and the 2021-22 snow season could certainly be the first of the late-starting seasons to finish with above-normal snowfall.