How may days per year have had heavy rainfall, three inches or more?

Dear Tom,

Your recent comments about the greatest number of days per year with measurable precipitation got me to wondering how may days per year have had heavy rainfall, say three inches or more.

Jerome Weisen,

Chicago





Dear Jerome,

A search of Chicago’s precipitation records from 1871 to the present (1871-2020) indicates that large precipitation totals often occur over a two-day time period — that is, from the first day through midnight into a second day. There were 89 instances of 3.00 inches or more of precipitation in the 150-year period beginning with 1871. Forty-two of them occurred in one day and 47 occurred over a two-day period. At Midway Airport in the period 1929 to the present, there were 36 occurrences in one day and 23 occurrences over a two-day period for a total of 59 cases.