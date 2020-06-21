

Dear Tom,

How many times in the history of the USA has there been a full moon competing with fireworks on July 4?

Nancy Crowther Orland Park

Dear Nancy,

Resident astronomer, Dan Joyce of the Chicago Astronomical Society, explained that the average frequency of any lunar phase occurring on a particular date is twice in any 59-year period. While the East Coast won’t experience the precise moment of the July full moon until early in the morning of July 5, there will be a 4th of July full moon in Chicago, occurring at 11:45 pm. We checked the July 4 full moon archives dating back to 1776 and found that there have been seven previous July 4 occurrences, since our nation’s founding. The first one was in 1792 and was followed by 1803, 1822, 1868, 1917, 1936 and most recently 1974. After this year’s occurrence, there will be three more this century in 2031, 2050, and 2069.

