Dear Tom,

How many times in Chicago did a November fail to hit 60 degrees? I remember that happening in November 2018 and 2019.

Thanks. Will Simon Lansing

Dear Will,

Most Chicago Novembers do record a 60-degree or higher day. If fact, dating back to November 1870, 90 percent of them do. You are correct that there were none in 2018 and 2019, but in 2020 there were 10, and that included an incredible streak of seven 70-degree plus days from November 4-10. The years with the most November 60-degree plus days were 1931 and 1975, both with 15, closely followed by 1964 with 14, and 2016 and 2001, each with 13. Chicago has recorded 60s in every month of the year, something that can’t be said for the temperatures ranges in the 70s and higher.