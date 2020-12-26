How many times has there been snowfall on December 25th in Chicago?

Dear Tom,

We missed another chance for a white Christmas this year. I wonder how many times there’s been an appreciable snowfall on December 25th in Chicago? Thanks,

Bob Ory, Elgin

Dear Bob,

Chicago snowfall climatology dates back to 1884 and over the course of the 137 Christmases through this year, an appreciable snowfall (two inches or more) has occurred in nine years, most recently 2.0 inches in both 2002 and 1996. The city’s largest Christmas Day snowfall was 5.1 inches in 1950, just edging out the 5.0 inch snow in 1909. Snowfalls of at least four inches have occurred twice, 4.3 inches in 1933 and 4.0 inches in 1951, while three-inch plus snows were recorded in 1935 (3.9 inches) and 1903 (3.2 inches). A Christmas is considered to be “white” if there is at least one inch of snow on the ground.