Dear Tom,

How many times has Chicago’s low temperature failed to drop below 80

degrees?

Brian Shefner, Gurnee

Dear Brian,

Overnight low temperatures of 80-degrees or higher are rare in Chicago,

having occurred only 33 times in 20 different years, dating back to 1871,

according to Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski.

The most recent episode was a low of 81, on July 19, 2019. In those 20

years, 13 years have recorded a single occurrence, and six years have

recorded two, including 1995 and 2012. The summer of 1916 soundly trounces

all other years with eight such days and includes the city’s all-time

highest minimum of 85 on July 29, part of a five-day run from July 26-30. In

1916, the city’s official temperatures were taken downtown at the old U.S.

Court House located at 219 S. Dearborn St.

