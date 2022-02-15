Dear Tom,

How many times has a record high and a record low for a date occurred one year apart?

We put Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski to work, and he quickly reported that there have been six occasions dating back to 1871 where the record high and record low for a date have been established just one year apart. The most dramatic occurrence was during the Christmas periods in 1982 and 1983. With a strong El Nino dominating the weather, record highs of 62 on December 23 and 64 on Christmas Day were established in 1982 followed in 1983 by a Siberian Express that delivered record lows of minus 21 on December 23 and minus 17 on December 25. The other four occurrences are — April 21, 1985, 88, and 1986, 27, May 11, 1982, 89 and 1981, 33, July 28, 1983, 100, and 1984, 51, and Oct. 21, 1953, 87, and 1952, 26.