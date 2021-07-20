Dear Tom,
How many times during the past 12 months has Peter Sinks, Utah, recorded the lowest temperature in the country?
—Erl, Ninety Six, South Carolina
Peter Sinks, Utah, is a high-altitude station, at an elevation of 8,164 feet above sea level, located 20 miles northeast of Logan, Utah, in the extreme northern portion of that state. Peter Sinks is a natural limestone sinkhole about one-half mile in diameter, surrounded on all sides by higher elevations that give no outlet to cold air to drain out. On clear, calm nights, cold air slides down-slope into the basin in a process known as cool air pooling; very low temperatures can occur. In the year ending July 20, 2021, Peter Sinks recorded the lowest temperature in the contiguous 48 states on 104 days.
