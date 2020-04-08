How many summer days have temperatures in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 100+ in Chicago?

Dear Tom,

With the approach of summer, what is the number of days with temperatures in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90,s and 100+ in Chicago?

Mark Chester, Bolingbrook

Dear Mark,

Defining summer as the three warmest months of the year (June, July, August) and looking at Midway Airport daily maximum temperatures, highs in the 40s were 2, 50s 38, 60s 426, 70s 2,227, 80s 3,890, 90s 1,704, 100s 85 and 110+ 0 for a total 8,372 days in the period from Jan. 1, 1929 through Dec. 31, 2019. At the official reporting station from Jan. 1, 1871, through Dec. 31, 2019: highs in the 40s were 6, 50s 156, 60s 1,393, 70s 4,531, 80s 5,628, 90s 1,933, 100s 61 and 110+ 0 for a total 13,708 days. However, these official numbers were gathered from reporting stations at several different locations in Chicago during the period of record.

