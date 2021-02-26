How many February 70-plus days have we had since February 27, 1976?

Dear Tom,

If I remember correctly, February 27, 1976, when the temperature hit 75 degrees, was the first time that the mercury hit 70 degrees in February. How many February 70 plus days have we had since then?

Thanks,

Jim Eckwall,

LaGrange

Dear Jim,

After a long winter, February 70s are a welcome sign of upcoming spring. Unfortunately, those balmy February days are few and far between. Since 1871 there have been only four other occurrences since the aforementioned 75-degree day in 1976. The city logged a 70 on February 11, 1999, a 72 on February 25, 2000 and a pair of 70-degree highs on February 18 and 20 in 2017. Dating back to 1871, Chicago has logged 70-degree highs in every month of the year except January. The earliest in the year was the 70 on February 11, 1999, and the latest, a high of 71 on December 3, 1970.