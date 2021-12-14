How many Earths would fit inside the sun if it were hollow?

(NewsNation Now) — A coroner says an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in South Carolina before killing himself in April.

The 20 years that ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football “definitely … gave rise” to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.