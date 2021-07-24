Dear Tom,

How many days per year are we at or above 80 degrees?

Thanks,

Greg Kaye

Westchester

Dear Greg,

Many people feel that true-summer weather has arrived when the mercury reaches 80-degrees. Based on the city’s latest 1991-2020 normals, Chicago’s normal high temperature is at 80-degrees or higher for 85 days spanning the period from June 12-September 4, peaking at 85-degrees from July 6-24. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski ran the numbers and found that since 1943 (when the official thermometer was moved inland away from the lakefront), the most 80-degree plus days in any year was 103 in 2005 and the fewest 53 in 1992, the summer affected by cooling from the eruption of Philippine volcano Mt. Pinatubo. The city’s longest stretch of 80-degree plus days is 46 running from July 2-August 16, 2010.