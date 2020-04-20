Dear Tom,

How many April have been above normal temperatures wise the last 20 years? It seems that most have below normal. Is that true?



Thanks,

Rich Cescato

New Lenox

Dear Rich,

We asked Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski to check the numbers and he found that perceptions are not always correct, but often influenced by recent experiences. Wachowski noted that 11 of the past 20 Aprils have registered above normal temperatures, led by April 2010 with an average temperature of 54.6 degrees, 6.8 degrees above normal. That month featured five days with highs in the 80s and six in the 70s and only one day with a subfreezing temperature, a low of 30 on April 9. The chilliest April was in 2018, 7.7 degrees below normal, averaging 41.2 degrees. That cold April logged ten days with highs in the 30s and 16 days with subfreezing minimum temperatures.