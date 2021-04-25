How long has it been since Chicago logged a 100-degree temperature?

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dear Tom,
It’s been quite a while since Chicago logged a 100-degree temperature? How long has it been?
—Monica, West Dundee
Dear Monica,
It’s been nearly nine years since the city reached an official triple-digit temp, when a high of 103 was recorded on July 6, 2012. It was the last of four that summer, the first a high of 100 on June 28, followed by highs of 102 and pair of 103s on July 4-6. The city’s only other 100-degree high this century was 102 during Lollapalooza on July 24, 2005. Dating to 1871, Chicago has logged just 65 triple-digit days, with the 1988 drought summer scoring the most with seven. The city’s earliest-in-the year 100 was a high of 102 on June 1, 1934, and the latest, 100 degrees on Sept. 7, 1960. Chicago’s all-time official highest temperature was 105 on July 24, 1934, but though not official, Midway recorded 109 degrees the day before.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News