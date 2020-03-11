Dear Tom,

With our recent rain and mild weather, how likely is it that we are through with snow for this season.

Mark S. Prospect Heights

Dear Mark,

Not very. Don’t let the recent mild weather fool you. While the end of the city’s snow season can vary dramatically, the long-term average of the city’s last measurable snowfall typically occurs about April 3. In the El Niño winter of 1996-97, the last measurable snowfall came Feb. 27, the earliest on record, but in 1966 the city logged its latest measurable snow with 0.2 inches May 11. Typically, traces of snow, the season’s last flakes, fall about April 21, but that date has come as early as March 4 in 2012 and as late as June 2 in 1910. Chicago’s latest major snowfall took place in April 1961 when 6.8 inches fell April 14-16. Significant snow has even occurred in May when 2.2 inches fell May 1-2, 1940, with as much as five inches piling up north and west of the city.

