Dear Tom,
How is very fluffy snow measured?
—Jenny Walcotis, Chicago
Dear Jenny,
“Fluffy” snow is a snow-shoveler’s delight. It weighs so little that even a few inches of it can be whisked off sidewalks with nothing more than broom. The fluffiest snow occurs with light winds and temperatures in the teens. Strong winds smash snow flakes as they land, allowing them to pack more closely together. And at temperature below the teens, snow flakes are usually smaller. The fluffiness of snow is not measured, but it can be determined quite easily. Simply divide the snow depth by its melt-water equivalent. At Midway Airport on January 15, 1976, 1.9 inches of snow yielded only 0.02 inch of water, for a snow-to-water ratio of 95 to 1. Normal snow has a ratio of 12 to 1.