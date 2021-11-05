Dear Tom,

Tom, how is the weather documented during the hour we change from daylight saving time to standard time?

Thanks, Tom Crawford Elburn IL



It is documented as it always is, there is no need to change anything. By international convention, weather observations are recorded in local standard time. The National Weather Service and comparable agencies worldwide all adhere to this standard. The “weather calendar day” always extends from midnight to midnight, LST, so in Chicago during CDT it’s the 24-hour period beginning and ending at 1 am, and at 12am during CST. For example, if a shower brings rain to Chicago at 12:30 am CDT on August 24, the rainfall total is included in the weather conditions for August 23. This practice ensures the comparability and uniformity of all-weather statistics.