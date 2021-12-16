How is snow measured? 

(NEXSTAR) – Jason Hitch, who appeared on the second season of TLC’s hit show “90 Day Fiancé,” died earlier this week due to complications of COVID-19, his sister said. He was 45.

Hitch’s sister Shannon confirmed his passing to TMZ, telling the outlet he died at a Florida hospital on Tuesday surrounded by family. He was not vaccinated, according to Sharon, who also told the outlet that other factors, in addition to COVID-19, may have contributed to his death. The outlet did not disclose what those other factors were, or whether Sharon had elaborated.