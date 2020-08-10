How is sea level determined?

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been cancelled for the following western counties of the Chicago area: Boone, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Ogle and Winnebago...a few thunderstorms and occasional damaging high winds 55 to 65 mph may continue for the next hour or two in this area, but the actual Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been cancelled.

The remainder of the Chicago area remains under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7PM CDT...