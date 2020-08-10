Dear Tom,
How is sea level determined?
Thanks,
Ed Jeszka
Dear Ed,
Defining sea level is complex because the sea is in a continuous state of flux with the water level changing due to tides, waves, atmospheric pressure and precipitation. Hypothetically, if the oceans were motionless, the ocean’s flat surface at the air-sea interface, called a geoid, would be defined as sea level. Sea level can also be thought of as the level the ocean would have if a trench were dug from the shore to any point on land. In the real world, because the actual sea surface is constantly changing, a mean sea level is determined by averaging all ocean stages over an extended time period (19 years in the U.S.). Elevation above mean sea level is then determined by surveyors that measure an area’s height above this averaged reference point.